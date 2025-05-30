Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) EPS growth this year is -45.02%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.14% at $248.84, before settling in for the price of $254.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COIN posted a 52-week range of $142.58-$349.75.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 140.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $201.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $204.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $228.01.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. Coinbase Global Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.71%, in contrast to 44.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 12,931 shares at the rate of 267.29, making the entire transaction reach 3,456,378 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 84,280. Preceding that transaction, on May 22 ’25, Company’s Chief People Officer sold 5,902 for 268.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,585,608. This particular insider is now the holder of 478 in total.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Coinbase Global Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.02% and is forecasted to reach 7.62 in the upcoming year.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coinbase Global Inc (COIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.52. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $46.63, and its Beta score is 3.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.53.

In the same vein, COIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.34, a figure that is expected to reach 1.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.76 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 10.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.94% While, its Average True Range was 13.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.19% that was higher than 82.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.