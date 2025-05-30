Compass Inc (COMP) EPS is poised to hit 0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.52% to $5.85, before settling in for the price of $5.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COMP posted a 52-week range of $3.34-$10.25.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 23.73% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.75%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $508.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $461.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.84.

Compass Inc (COMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Compass Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.11%, in contrast to 64.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 10,000,000 shares at the rate of 9.15, making the entire transaction reach 91,500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,070,273.

Compass Inc (COMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Compass Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in the upcoming year.

Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Compass Inc (COMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.55. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.03.

In the same vein, COMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Compass Inc (COMP)

[Compass Inc, COMP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Compass Inc (COMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.60% that was higher than 74.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.