Conduent Inc (CNDT) Moves 0.45% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on Thursday, Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.45% to $2.23, before settling in for the price of $2.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNDT posted a 52-week range of $1.90-$4.90.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -5.51% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $143.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $360.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.46.

Conduent Inc (CNDT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Conduent Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.07%, in contrast to 71.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer bought 13,798 shares at the rate of 2.32, making the entire transaction reach 32,011 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 331,168. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 08 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner sold 38,149,336 for 3.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 132,378,196. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Conduent Inc (CNDT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Conduent Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.69% and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in the upcoming year.

Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Conduent Inc (CNDT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.64. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.63, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11.

In the same vein, CNDT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Conduent Inc, CNDT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.63 million was better the volume of 1.12 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Conduent Inc (CNDT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.13% that was higher than 51.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.