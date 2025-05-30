Coty Inc (COTY) surge 2.67% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) established initial surge of 4.61% at $4.99, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $4.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COTY posted a 52-week range of $4.46-$10.59.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $872.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $368.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.99.

Coty Inc (COTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Coty Inc industry. Coty Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.75%, in contrast to 40.91% institutional ownership.

Coty Inc (COTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.72% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year.

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coty Inc (COTY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.51. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.11.

In the same vein, COTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coty Inc (COTY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Coty Inc, COTY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 7.46 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Coty Inc (COTY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.96% that was lower than 52.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.