Crocs Inc (CROX) 14-day ATR is 4.27: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.78% at $103.91, before settling in for the price of $106.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CROX posted a 52-week range of $86.11-$165.32.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 29.64% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $103.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $113.46.

Crocs Inc (CROX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. Crocs Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.18%, in contrast to 100.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 9,139 shares at the rate of 109.47, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,446 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 109,458. Preceding that transaction, on May 12 ’25, Company’s Director sold 3,044 for 115.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 352,784. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,505 in total.

Crocs Inc (CROX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crocs Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.24% and is forecasted to reach 13.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crocs Inc (CROX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.97. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.37, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.59.

In the same vein, CROX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.32, a figure that is expected to reach 3.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crocs Inc (CROX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.31 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.12% While, its Average True Range was 3.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Crocs Inc (CROX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.81% that was lower than 62.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.