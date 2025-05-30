Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of -0.04

Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM) established initial surge of 10.71% at $8.68, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $7.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CGEM posted a 52-week range of $6.85-$24.76.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -20.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.66%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $512.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.18.

Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cullinan Therapeutics Inc industry. Cullinan Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.13%, in contrast to 74.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 25 ’25, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 4,895 shares at the rate of 8.53, making the entire transaction reach 41,754 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 174,164. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 25 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 12,529 for 8.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 106,872. This particular insider is now the holder of 430,621 in total.

Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cullinan Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.37% and is forecasted to reach -3.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -45.66% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.62. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49.

In the same vein, CGEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cullinan Therapeutics Inc, CGEM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.46 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.95% that was higher than 52.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.