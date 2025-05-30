CVS Health Corp (CVS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $59.46: Right on the Precipice

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) established initial surge of 0.53% at $62.78, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $62.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVS posted a 52-week range of $43.56-$72.51.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.79%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.37%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.27 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.26 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $79.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.46.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CVS Health Corp industry. CVS Health Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 86.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,276,068 shares at the rate of 67.86, making the entire transaction reach 154,444,758 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,670,731. Preceding that transaction, on May 05 ’25, Company’s Director sold 1,323,932 for 67.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 89,249,945. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,346,799 in total.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Earnings and Revenue Records

CVS Health Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.02% and is forecasted to reach 7.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.37% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CVS Health Corp (CVS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.63. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.00, and its Beta score is 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.37.

In the same vein, CVS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.19, a figure that is expected to reach 1.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CVS Health Corp, CVS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 11.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.86.

Raw Stochastic average of CVS Health Corp (CVS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.48% that was higher than 39.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.