Daktronics Inc (DAKT) latest performance of -6.77% is not what was on cards

Daktronics Inc (NASDAQ: DAKT) flaunted slowness of -6.77% at $14.74, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $15.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DAKT posted a 52-week range of $10.24-$19.89.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 9.46% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $735.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.48.

Daktronics Inc (DAKT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Daktronics Inc industry. Daktronics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.66%, in contrast to 76.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 04 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 11.50, making the entire transaction reach 28,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,446. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31 ’25, Company’s Director bought 7,200 for 11.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 85,140. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,946 in total.

Daktronics Inc (DAKT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Daktronics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year.

Daktronics Inc (NASDAQ: DAKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Daktronics Inc (DAKT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.73. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.10.

In the same vein, DAKT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Daktronics Inc (DAKT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Daktronics Inc, DAKT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Daktronics Inc (DAKT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.47% that was lower than 49.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.