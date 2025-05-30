Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) average volume reaches $498.92K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ: DCTH) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 5.37% at $17.06, before settling in for the price of $16.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DCTH posted a 52-week range of $6.33-$18.23.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 354.86%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 69.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 106.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $594.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.96.

Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Delcath Systems Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.65%, in contrast to 40.68% institutional ownership.

Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Delcath Systems Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 106.45% and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in the upcoming year.

Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ: DCTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.61. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.03.

In the same vein, DCTH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ: DCTH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.68 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.86% that was lower than 69.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.