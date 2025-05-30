Devon Energy Corp (DVN) volume hits 8.89 million: A New Opening for Investors

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.81% at $31.11, before settling in for the price of $30.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DVN posted a 52-week range of $25.89-$49.07.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 41.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $644.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $609.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.52.

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Devon Energy Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.11%, in contrast to 72.26% institutional ownership.

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.81% and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in the upcoming year.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Devon Energy Corp (DVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.99. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.08, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.21.

In the same vein, DVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.42 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 9.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Devon Energy Corp (DVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.42% that was lower than 53.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.