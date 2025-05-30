Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) surge 9.00% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 8.03% to $0.54, before settling in for the price of $0.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRCT posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$6.59.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 90.88%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.37%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6409, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5835.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Direct Digital Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.29%, in contrast to 3.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 17 ’25, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 8,700 shares at the rate of 0.54, making the entire transaction reach 4,698 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,323. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 26 ’25, Company’s President sold 20,563 for 0.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,039. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,186 in total.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.75% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.51. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21.

In the same vein, DRCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.76, a figure that is expected to reach -0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT)

[Direct Digital Holdings Inc, DRCT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.0791.

Raw Stochastic average of Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.39% that was lower than 178.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.