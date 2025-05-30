DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) last month volatility was 2.94%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.67% at $13.39, before settling in for the price of $13.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DV posted a 52-week range of $11.52-$23.11.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 29.44%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.64%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.92%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.50.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.17%, in contrast to 84.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 11 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,220 shares at the rate of 22.34, making the entire transaction reach 49,586 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 85,882. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,220 for 21.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 48,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 85,882 in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) Earnings and Revenue Records

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.92% and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.64% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.72. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.14, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.71.

In the same vein, DV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.88 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.41% that was lower than 82.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.