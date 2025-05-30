Dow Inc (DOW) surge 0.14% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) established initial surge of 1.59% at $28.79, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $28.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOW posted a 52-week range of $25.06-$57.75.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 2.12% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $706.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $703.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.68.

Dow Inc (DOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Dow Inc industry. Dow Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.43%, in contrast to 67.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 675 shares at the rate of 38.81, making the entire transaction reach 26,197 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,700. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13 ’24, Company’s Director bought 7,339 for 40.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 299,932. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,924 in total.

Dow Inc (DOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Dow Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.14% and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in the upcoming year.

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dow Inc (DOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $71.96, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48.

In the same vein, DOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc (DOW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Dow Inc, DOW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 8.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Dow Inc (DOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.20% that was lower than 48.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.