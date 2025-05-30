E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $476.34K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) had a quiet start as it plunged -11.85% to $4.65, before settling in for the price of $5.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EJH posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$15.50.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $182.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $854.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6811, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8686.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Personal Services industry. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 0.27% institutional ownership.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.05.

In the same vein, EJH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.90.

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH)

Going through the that latest performance of [E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd, EJH]. Its last 5-days volume of 226.0 million indicated improvement to the volume of 15.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.0533.

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 255.91% that was higher than 229.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.