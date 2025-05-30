E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) EPS is poised to hit 0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO) started the day on Thursday, remained unchanged at $3.20, before settling in for the price of $3.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETWO posted a 52-week range of $1.75-$4.82.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.05%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -42.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $309.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $237.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.98.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.61%, in contrast to 76.39% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 30,607,831 shares at the rate of 3.21, making the entire transaction reach 98,346,022 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.78% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.11. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.94.

In the same vein, ETWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO), its last 5-days Average volume was 53.76 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.78% that was higher than 73.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.