Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) surge 22.00% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) flaunted slowness of -2.14% at $1.83, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDIT posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$6.22.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 96.99%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $153.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4023, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2053.

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Editas Medicine Inc industry. Editas Medicine Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.93%, in contrast to 54.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04 ’25, this organization’s EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 4,109 shares at the rate of 1.71, making the entire transaction reach 7,030 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 112,720. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 04 ’25, Company’s CEO sold 16,632 for 1.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 28,452. This particular insider is now the holder of 295,474 in total.

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.08% and is forecasted to reach -1.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.48% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.08. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.27.

In the same vein, EDIT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Editas Medicine Inc, EDIT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.1 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.1764.

Raw Stochastic average of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.56% that was lower than 159.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.