Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) 14-day ATR is 0.08: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) set off with pace as it heaved 4.30% to $0.87, before settling in for the price of $0.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ESPR posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$3.94.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 44.77%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $196.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $194.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $172.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0758, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8030.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.76%, in contrast to 59.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 17 ’25, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 108 shares at the rate of 0.98, making the entire transaction reach 106 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 370,218. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 17 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8 for 0.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8. This particular insider is now the holder of 481,702 in total.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.18% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.81. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66.

In the same vein, ESPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Esperion Therapeutics Inc, ESPR]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.77 million was inferior to the volume of 4.94 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.0730.

Raw Stochastic average of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.78% that was higher than 73.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.