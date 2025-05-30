Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) EPS growth this year is 397.78%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) flaunted slowness of -5.78% at $18.92, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $20.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETON posted a 52-week range of $3.18-$21.48.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11170.62% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 397.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $507.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.93.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc industry. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.53%, in contrast to 52.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 23 ’24, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 7.98, making the entire transaction reach 79,814 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,770,000. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 08 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner bought 33,970 for 7.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 238,782. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,760,000 in total.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 397.78% and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in the upcoming year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.43. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 91.92.

In the same vein, ETON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc, ETON]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.3 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.45% While, its Average True Range was 1.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.63% that was higher than 71.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.