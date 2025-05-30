Everest Group Ltd (EG) 14-day ATR is 7.97: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Everest Group Ltd (NYSE: EG) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 3.21% to $346.35, before settling in for the price of $335.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EG posted a 52-week range of $320.00-$407.30.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 16.26%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $349.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $364.22.

Everest Group Ltd (EG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Reinsurance industry. Everest Group Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.02%, in contrast to 96.15% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 18 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 360.63, making the entire transaction reach 540,945 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,279.

Everest Group Ltd (EG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Everest Group Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.15% and is forecasted to reach 61.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 32.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.19% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Everest Group Ltd (NYSE: EG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Everest Group Ltd (EG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.47, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.82.

In the same vein, EG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 19.83, a figure that is expected to reach 14.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 61.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Everest Group Ltd (EG)

[Everest Group Ltd, EG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.55% While, its Average True Range was 7.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Everest Group Ltd (EG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.80% that was lower than 28.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.