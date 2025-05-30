Exelon Corp (EXC) PE Ratio stood at $16.21: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.97% at $43.70, before settling in for the price of $43.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXC posted a 52-week range of $34.01-$48.11.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.16%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.01 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.01 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.03.

Exelon Corp (EXC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. Exelon Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.08%, in contrast to 84.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 03 ’25, this organization’s EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary sold 1,463 shares at the rate of 40.57, making the entire transaction reach 59,354 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,271. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 03 ’25, Company’s EVP Compliance, Audit & Risk sold 6,051 for 40.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 245,489. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,702 in total.

Exelon Corp (EXC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.94% and is forecasted to reach 2.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Exelon Corp (EXC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.98. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.21, and its Beta score is 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.86.

In the same vein, EXC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Exelon Corp (EXC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.91 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Exelon Corp (EXC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.90% that was higher than 23.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.