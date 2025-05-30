eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.85 million

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 10.69% at $8.49, before settling in for the price of $7.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXPI posted a 52-week range of $6.90-$15.39.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 42.99%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.44.

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. eXp World Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.96%, in contrast to 40.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s CEO and Chairman of the Board sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 7.99, making the entire transaction reach 199,628 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 39,628,400.

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

eXp World Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year.

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.34. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.13.

In the same vein, EXPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.29 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.55% that was higher than 51.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.