Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.46

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.57% to $102.69, before settling in for the price of $102.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XOM posted a 52-week range of $97.80-$126.34.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.47%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.31 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.30 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $442.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $108.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $112.60.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry. Exxon Mobil Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 66.28% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17 ’25, this organization’s VP – Corp Strategic Planning sold 2,100 shares at the rate of 113.00, making the entire transaction reach 237,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,987. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 04 ’25, Company’s VP – Corp Strategic Planning sold 2,100 for 110.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 231,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,087 in total.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Exxon Mobil Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.62% and is forecasted to reach 7.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.47% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.59, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.70.

In the same vein, XOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.56, a figure that is expected to reach 1.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

[Exxon Mobil Corp, XOM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.64% While, its Average True Range was 1.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.57% that was lower than 28.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.