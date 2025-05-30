Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) average volume reaches $6.90M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.06% to $1.24, before settling in for the price of $1.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FFAI posted a 52-week range of $0.83-$35.11.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -7.81% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 78.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $121.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1437, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0716.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.23%, in contrast to 8.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 17 ’25, this organization’s Global Chief Executive Officer bought 1 shares at the rate of 100.00, making the entire transaction reach 100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 28 ’25, Company’s Global Chief Executive Officer bought 1 for 100.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100. This particular insider is now the holder of 1 in total.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.26. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 142.41.

In the same vein, FFAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -19.46.

Technical Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, FFAI]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.86 million was inferior to the volume of 9.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.1094.

Raw Stochastic average of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.01% that was lower than 123.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.