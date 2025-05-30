First Horizon Corporation (FHN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.62

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) set off with pace as it heaved 1.11% to $20.11, before settling in for the price of $19.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FHN posted a 52-week range of $14.09-$22.44.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 18.59% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $507.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $500.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.75.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. First Horizon Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.38%, in contrast to 86.40% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 22 ’25, Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 109,980 for 21.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,323,651. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,861,381 in total.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Earnings and Revenue Records

First Horizon Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.75% and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Horizon Corporation (FHN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.03, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.18.

In the same vein, FHN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

Going through the that latest performance of [First Horizon Corporation, FHN]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.06 million was inferior to the volume of 5.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.07% that was lower than 40.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.