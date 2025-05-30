Fiserv, Inc (FI) 14-day ATR is 6.23: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Fiserv, Inc (NYSE: FI) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.70% to $159.62, before settling in for the price of $160.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FI posted a 52-week range of $146.25-$238.59.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 15.83%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $556.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $549.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $88.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $194.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $199.86.

Fiserv, Inc (FI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Fiserv, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.86%, in contrast to 93.56% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 28 ’25, Company’s EVP, Co-Head of Fin. Sols. sold 5,652 for 160.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 904,320. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,385 in total.

Fiserv, Inc (FI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Fiserv, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.04% and is forecasted to reach 11.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.78% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fiserv, Inc (NYSE: FI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fiserv, Inc (FI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.23, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.69.

In the same vein, FI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.65, a figure that is expected to reach 2.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fiserv, Inc (FI)

[Fiserv, Inc, FI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.26% While, its Average True Range was 5.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Fiserv, Inc (FI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.56% that was higher than 53.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.