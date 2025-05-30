Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) plunge -0.33% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE: FTK) set off with pace as it heaved 3.24% to $14.99, before settling in for the price of $14.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FTK posted a 52-week range of $3.59-$15.96.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 35.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 132.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $447.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.56.

Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Flotek Industries Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.48%, in contrast to 28.35% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 13,040 shares at the rate of 14.15, making the entire transaction reach 184,509 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 157,390. Preceding that transaction, on May 15 ’25, Company’s Director bought 402 for 14.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,026. This particular insider is now the holder of 157,792 in total.

Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Flotek Industries Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 132.15% and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in the upcoming year.

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE: FTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flotek Industries Inc (FTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.88. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.83, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 101.61.

In the same vein, FTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Flotek Industries Inc, FTK]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.44 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.89% that was lower than 91.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.