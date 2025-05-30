Ford Motor Co (F) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $128.72M

As on Thursday, Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.49% to $10.22, before settling in for the price of $10.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, F posted a 52-week range of $8.44-$14.62.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 4.24% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 162.64%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.13 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.89 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.28.

Ford Motor Co (F) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Ford Motor Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 60.59% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06 ’24, Company’s Director bought 24,790 for 12.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 299,463. This particular insider is now the holder of 389,576 in total.

Ford Motor Co (F) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ford Motor Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 162.64% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Co (F). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.97. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.19, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.37.

In the same vein, F’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Co (F)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ford Motor Co, F], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 93.54 million was lower the volume of 108.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Co (F) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.54% that was lower than 36.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.