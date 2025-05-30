Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $15.23: Right on the Precipice

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) flaunted slowness of -0.23% at $13.09, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $13.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNK posted a 52-week range of $11.20-$22.68.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -79.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $562.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.23.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited industry. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.63%, in contrast to 65.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04 ’25, this organization’s CEO, President, and Secretary sold 9,533 shares at the rate of 14.12, making the entire transaction reach 134,606 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 505,831. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24 ’25, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 13,602 for 13.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 189,855. This particular insider is now the holder of 57,322 in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -79.79% and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in the upcoming year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.28. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.55, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.61.

In the same vein, GNK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, GNK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.81% that was lower than 41.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.