Generation Bio Co (GBIO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.3047: Right on the Precipice

As on Thursday, Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.89% to $0.39, before settling in for the price of $0.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GBIO posted a 52-week range of $0.32-$3.65.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 47.38%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4050, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3047.

Generation Bio Co (GBIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Generation Bio Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.65%, in contrast to 54.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 10 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 125,791 shares at the rate of 0.96, making the entire transaction reach 120,759 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 214,286. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 13 ’25, Company’s Director bought 85,000 for 0.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 82,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 299,286 in total.

Generation Bio Co (GBIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Generation Bio Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.62% and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Generation Bio Co (GBIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.43. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.06.

In the same vein, GBIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Generation Bio Co (GBIO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Generation Bio Co, GBIO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.34 million was lower the volume of 0.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.0286.

Raw Stochastic average of Generation Bio Co (GBIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.26% that was lower than 86.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.