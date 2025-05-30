Genesis Energy L.P (GEL) surge 2.80% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Genesis Energy L.P (NYSE: GEL) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.01% to $15.78, before settling in for the price of $16.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEL posted a 52-week range of $9.86-$16.79.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 5.71% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -162.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $122.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.72.

Genesis Energy L.P (GEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Genesis Energy L.P’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.04%, in contrast to 71.76% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 25 ’25, this organization’s Senior Vice President bought 5,016 shares at the rate of 15.96, making the entire transaction reach 80,030 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,541. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13 ’25, Company’s President & Chief Comm Officer bought 1,000 for 12.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,945. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,500 in total.

Genesis Energy L.P (GEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genesis Energy L.P’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -162.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in the upcoming year.

Genesis Energy L.P (NYSE: GEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genesis Energy L.P (GEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.42. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74.

In the same vein, GEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genesis Energy L.P (GEL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Genesis Energy L.P, GEL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.58 million was inferior to the volume of 0.62 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Genesis Energy L.P (GEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.53% that was lower than 47.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.