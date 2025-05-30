Geron Corp (GERN) went up 2.07% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 2.07% to $1.48, before settling in for the price of $1.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GERN posted a 52-week range of $1.17-$5.34.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 6535.01% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $636.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $603.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $942.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4234, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.0756.

Geron Corp (GERN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Geron Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.26%, in contrast to 75.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 13,300 shares at the rate of 1.18, making the entire transaction reach 15,667 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,300. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27 ’25, Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer bought 15,000 for 1.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,682 in total.

Geron Corp (GERN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Geron Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.83% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year.

Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Geron Corp (GERN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.97. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.11.

In the same vein, GERN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Geron Corp (GERN)

[Geron Corp, GERN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.1104.

Raw Stochastic average of Geron Corp (GERN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.96% that was lower than 90.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.