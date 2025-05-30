Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) EPS growth this year is 281.65%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.61% at $4.89, before settling in for the price of $4.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRAB posted a 52-week range of $2.98-$5.72.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 78.98%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 281.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.00 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.44 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.40.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Grab Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.07%, in contrast to 47.51% institutional ownership.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Grab Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 281.65% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.46. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1018.75, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.50.

In the same vein, GRAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB), its last 5-days Average volume was 22.64 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 35.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.88% that was lower than 65.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.