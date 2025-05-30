GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) volume hits 1.82 million: A New Opening for Investors

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) flaunted slowness of -4.59% at $1.04, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EAF posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$2.53.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -18.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $258.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $182.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $268.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8031, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2814.

GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the GrafTech International Ltd industry. GrafTech International Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.24%, in contrast to 56.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 0.85, making the entire transaction reach 25,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 15 ’25, Company’s Director bought 20,000 for 0.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,000 in total.

GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Earnings and Revenue Records

GrafTech International Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.14% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GrafTech International Ltd (EAF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.45. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52.

In the same vein, EAF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [GrafTech International Ltd, EAF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.78 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.1170.

Raw Stochastic average of GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.38% that was lower than 107.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.