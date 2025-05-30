Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) recent quarterly performance of 245.70% is not showing the real picture

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: GRYP) flaunted slowness of -9.65% at $0.99, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRYP posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$2.93.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.32%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.76%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $72.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4727, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5031.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Gryphon Digital Mining Inc industry. Gryphon Digital Mining Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.38%, in contrast to 5.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 8,139 shares at the rate of 1.30, making the entire transaction reach 10,548 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 613,505. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Director sold 474,339 for 1.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 615,692. This particular insider is now the holder of 621,644 in total.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.76%.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: GRYP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.35. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.94.

In the same vein, GRYP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33.

Technical Analysis of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Gryphon Digital Mining Inc, GRYP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 8.58 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.2766.

Raw Stochastic average of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 524.26% that was higher than 231.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.