Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) latest performance of 0.63% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: DOC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.63% to $17.52, before settling in for the price of $17.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOC posted a 52-week range of $16.64-$23.13.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.25%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -30.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $699.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $691.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.57.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. Healthpeak Properties Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 97.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 5,777 shares at the rate of 17.27, making the entire transaction reach 99,769 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 144,290. Preceding that transaction, on May 09 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,700 for 17.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 98,974. This particular insider is now the holder of 138,513 in total.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Healthpeak Properties Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -30.39% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 52.84% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $44.15, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.33.

In the same vein, DOC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Healthpeak Properties Inc, DOC]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.0 million indicated improvement to the volume of 5.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.38% that was higher than 25.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.