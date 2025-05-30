Hecla Mining Co (HL) last month performance of -11.03% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.90% to $5.16, before settling in for the price of $5.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HL posted a 52-week range of $4.41-$7.68.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $632.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $584.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.74.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. Hecla Mining Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.55%, in contrast to 66.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 07 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 4.99, making the entire transaction reach 99,786 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 348,169.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Hecla Mining Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.77% and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in the upcoming year.

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hecla Mining Co (HL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.75. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $46.44, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 204.77.

In the same vein, HL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hecla Mining Co (HL)

[Hecla Mining Co, HL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Hecla Mining Co (HL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.92% that was lower than 63.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.