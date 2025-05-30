Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) latest performance of -1.76% is not what was on cards

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.76% to $52.40, before settling in for the price of $53.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIMS posted a 52-week range of $13.47-$72.98.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 62.28%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $215.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $200.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.22.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Hims & Hers Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.37%, in contrast to 70.35% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 3,233 shares at the rate of 55.87, making the entire transaction reach 180,628 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 153,194. Preceding that transaction, on May 22 ’25, Company’s PAO sold 5,071 for 53.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 271,349. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.57% and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.22% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.32. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $76.27, and its Beta score is 2.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.85.

In the same vein, HIMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)

[Hims & Hers Health Inc, HIMS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.08% While, its Average True Range was 4.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.65% that was lower than 125.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.