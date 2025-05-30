ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) is 5.08% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) flaunted slowness of -0.17% at $34.29, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $34.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IBN posted a 52-week range of $25.12-$34.49.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.94%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.61%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.57 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.57 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $122.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.25.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR industry. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 18.00% institutional ownership.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.71% and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.61% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.82, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.51.

In the same vein, IBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR, IBN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.05 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.54% that was lower than 21.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.