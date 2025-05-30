Immunic Inc (IMUX) plunge -26.08% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -25.28% at $0.68, before settling in for the price of $0.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMUX posted a 52-week range of $0.83-$2.11.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0305, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1948.

Immunic Inc (IMUX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Immunic Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.02%, in contrast to 40.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 87,300 shares at the rate of 1.15, making the entire transaction reach 100,369 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,300.

Immunic Inc (IMUX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Immunic Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.71% and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in the upcoming year.

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Immunic Inc (IMUX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.74. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09.

In the same vein, IMUX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Immunic Inc (IMUX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.99 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.0967.

Raw Stochastic average of Immunic Inc (IMUX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.99% that was higher than 93.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.