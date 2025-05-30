Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (INDP) is predicted to post EPS of -0.33 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INDP) established initial surge of 25.71% at $0.40, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $0.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INDP posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$3.10.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 57.27%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4864, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9646.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (INDP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Indaptus Therapeutics Inc industry. Indaptus Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.56%, in contrast to 13.08% institutional ownership.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (INDP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.15% and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 57.27% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (INDP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, INDP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (INDP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Indaptus Therapeutics Inc, INDP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.4 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.0525.

Raw Stochastic average of Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (INDP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 136.20% that was higher than 81.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.