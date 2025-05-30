Informatica Inc (INFA) last month volatility was 3.86%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on Thursday, Informatica Inc (NYSE: INFA) started slowly as it slid -0.78% to $24.10, before settling in for the price of $24.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INFA posted a 52-week range of $15.65-$31.65.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $257.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $174.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.15.

Informatica Inc (INFA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Informatica Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.28%, in contrast to 54.56% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s EVP & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 116,199 shares at the rate of 24.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,788,776 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 382,005.

Informatica Inc (INFA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Informatica Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.82% and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in the upcoming year.

Informatica Inc (NYSE: INFA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Informatica Inc (INFA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.83. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5127.66, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.67.

In the same vein, INFA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Informatica Inc (INFA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Informatica Inc, INFA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 21.38 million was better the volume of 3.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Informatica Inc (INFA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.86% that was higher than 59.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.