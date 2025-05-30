Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) latest performance of 24.00% is not what was on cards

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 24.00% to $0.39, before settling in for the price of $0.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INTS posted a 52-week range of $0.29-$5.10.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2117, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.5344.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Intensity Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.56%, in contrast to 14.16% institutional ownership.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Intensity Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.38% and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.29% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.63. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10.

In the same vein, INTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS)

[Intensity Therapeutics Inc, INTS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.0847.

Raw Stochastic average of Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 139.48% that was higher than 138.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.