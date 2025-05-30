Intuit Inc (INTU) 20 Days SMA touch 12.85%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on Thursday, Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.37% to $757.22, before settling in for the price of $754.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INTU posted a 52-week range of $532.65-$758.77.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $279.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $271.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $211.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $627.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $625.70.

Intuit Inc (INTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Intuit Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.64%, in contrast to 85.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s Founder sold 72,442 shares at the rate of 741.29, making the entire transaction reach 53,700,409 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,063,495. Preceding that transaction, on May 27 ’25, Company’s EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. sold 16,700 for 729.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,177,029. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,101 in total.

Intuit Inc (INTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Intuit Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.65% and is forecasted to reach 22.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.08% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intuit Inc (INTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.45. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 17.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $61.62, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.62.

In the same vein, INTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.29, a figure that is expected to reach 2.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 22.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intuit Inc (INTU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Intuit Inc, INTU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.16 million was better the volume of 1.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 97.89% While, its Average True Range was 18.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Intuit Inc (INTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.20% that was lower than 38.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.