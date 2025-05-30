IonQ Inc (IONQ) volume hits 26.18 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Thursday, IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) started slowly as it slid -9.17% to $43.20, before settling in for the price of $47.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IONQ posted a 52-week range of $6.22-$54.74.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 155.93% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -85.81%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $243.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $235.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.28.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. IonQ Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 40.10% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11 ’25, Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 20,047 for 18.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 372,263. This particular insider is now the holder of 572,568 in total.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

IonQ Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.64% and is forecasted to reach -1.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -85.81% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IonQ Inc (IONQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.67. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 248.59.

In the same vein, IONQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc (IONQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [IonQ Inc, IONQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 48.83 million was better the volume of 23.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.61% While, its Average True Range was 4.43.

Raw Stochastic average of IonQ Inc (IONQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 142.46% that was lower than 147.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.