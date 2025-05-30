J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT) EPS is poised to hit 1.33 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.98% at $140.00, before settling in for the price of $138.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JBHT posted a 52-week range of $122.79-$200.40.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.79%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $139.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $164.55.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.73%, in contrast to 75.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 23 ’25, this organization’s EVP and COO bought 1,529 shares at the rate of 130.75, making the entire transaction reach 199,909 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 91,847. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 24 ’25, Company’s EVP and COO bought 1,509 for 132.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 199,837. This particular insider is now the holder of 93,356 in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.66% and is forecasted to reach 7.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.11% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.89. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.42, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.07.

In the same vein, JBHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.51, a figure that is expected to reach 1.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.07 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.49% While, its Average True Range was 3.78.

Raw Stochastic average of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.27% that was higher than 42.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.