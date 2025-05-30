Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) Moves 11.15% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) set off with pace as it heaved 11.15% to $5.68, before settling in for the price of $5.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JSPR posted a 52-week range of $3.13-$26.83.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 0.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $85.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.10.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.21%, in contrast to 74.04% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12 ’24, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 900 shares at the rate of 22.11, making the entire transaction reach 19,899 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,009.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.44% and is forecasted to reach -5.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 54.53% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.31. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41.

In the same vein, JSPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.25, a figure that is expected to reach -1.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Jasper Therapeutics Inc, JSPR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.27 million was inferior to the volume of 0.4 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.04% that was lower than 169.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.