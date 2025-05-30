JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Moves 4.31% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on Thursday, JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.31% to $32.94, before settling in for the price of $31.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JD posted a 52-week range of $24.13-$47.82.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.29 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.29 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.52.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. JD.com Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 22.52% institutional ownership.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

JD.com Inc ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.52% and is forecasted to reach 4.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JD.com Inc ADR (JD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.04, and its Beta score is 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26.

In the same vein, JD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.10, a figure that is expected to reach 1.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JD.com Inc ADR (JD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [JD.com Inc ADR, JD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.75 million was lower the volume of 14.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.72% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of JD.com Inc ADR (JD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.12% that was lower than 52.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.