Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) plunge -0.14% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.23% to $14.02, before settling in for the price of $14.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KROS posted a 52-week range of $9.12-$72.37.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 410.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 97.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $569.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.75.

Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Keros Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.50%, in contrast to 89.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 09 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 934,258 shares at the rate of 10.13, making the entire transaction reach 9,464,512 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,392,737. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 13 ’24, Company’s Director sold 250,000 for 44.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,002,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 119,522 in total.

Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Keros Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 97.44% and is forecasted to reach -4.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -48.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.29. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.15.

In the same vein, KROS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach -1.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Keros Therapeutics Inc, KROS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.56 million was inferior to the volume of 1.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.06% that was lower than 61.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.