Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) EPS is poised to hit 0.27 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Thursday, Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) started slowly as it slid -0.95% to $14.65, before settling in for the price of $14.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KGC posted a 52-week range of $7.20-$15.96.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.85%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.23 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.22 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.02.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. Kinross Gold Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.62%, in contrast to 63.76% institutional ownership.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Kinross Gold Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.82% and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kinross Gold Corp (KGC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.93, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.70.

In the same vein, KGC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kinross Gold Corp, KGC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 20.89 million was lower the volume of 21.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.70% that was higher than 44.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.