Klotho Neurosciences Inc (KLTO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.4555: Right on the Precipice

Klotho Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLTO) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -8.81% at $0.19, before settling in for the price of $0.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KLTO posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$8.11.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1959, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4555.

Klotho Neurosciences Inc (KLTO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Klotho Neurosciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.63%, in contrast to 2.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 02 ’24, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 180,000 shares at the rate of 2.05, making the entire transaction reach 368,442 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,284,364. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 01 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner sold 115,136 for 2.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 237,618. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,464,364 in total.

Klotho Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Klotho Neurosciences Inc (KLTO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.29. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, KLTO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36.

Technical Analysis of Klotho Neurosciences Inc (KLTO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Klotho Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLTO), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.38 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.0552.

Raw Stochastic average of Klotho Neurosciences Inc (KLTO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 413.06% that was higher than 178.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.